American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.95

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 27693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

In other news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

