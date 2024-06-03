American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 292 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

