American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 48,131 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 171.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,907,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $17,727,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,520,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,671,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,585 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFLV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 337,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,574. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

