American Investment Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,031,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $30.85. 95,797,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,844,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

