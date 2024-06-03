American Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $529.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The company has a market cap of $457.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

