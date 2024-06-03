American Investment Services Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 56,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,816. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.21. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

