American Investment Services Inc. Has $6.93 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.3% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,754,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,738. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

