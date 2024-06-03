American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,808,346 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 938,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 51,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 451,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,578,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,916. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

