American Investment Services Inc. Sells 123 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $901,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.29. 964,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,717. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $348.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

