Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $306.56. 1,337,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.88. The company has a market cap of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

