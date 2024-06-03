Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 321,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 142,879 shares.The stock last traded at $59.40 and had previously closed at $59.79.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HACK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.