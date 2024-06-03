Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.71

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 102675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,737,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,526,000 after buying an additional 1,177,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 836,535 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplitude by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 493,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,949,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 386,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,177,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.



Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

