Analysts Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Price Target at $56.60

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

