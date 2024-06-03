Analysts Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) PT at $8.25

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

