Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $11.19

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

