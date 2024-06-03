Analysts Set MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

Institutional Trading of MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.