Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $35.20

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Verint Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.
