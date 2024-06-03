Analyzing JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for JOANN and Academy Sports and Outdoors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get JOANN alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 2 11 0 2.85

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus target price of $73.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than JOANN.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99% Academy Sports and Outdoors 8.43% 28.99% 10.98%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares JOANN and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

JOANN has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JOANN and Academy Sports and Outdoors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.01 Academy Sports and Outdoors $6.16 billion 0.69 $519.19 million $6.72 8.58

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Academy Sports and Outdoors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.4% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Academy Sports and Outdoors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats JOANN on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. Its products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other categories consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. The company offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio. On March 18, 2024, JOANN Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.