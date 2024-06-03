APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Wix.com stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.44. 114,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,006. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $174.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler cut Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

