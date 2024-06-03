APG Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 176,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $64,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.38. The company had a trading volume of 73,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,916. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

