APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $70.50 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 342,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 381,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR traded down $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.47 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

