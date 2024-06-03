APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $19.79 Million Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

GILD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.02. 1,896,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 178.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.