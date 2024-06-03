APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $23.15 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 68,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after buying an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.06. 177,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,130. The stock has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $412.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.42.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,479 shares of company stock worth $14,934,991. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.