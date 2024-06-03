APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $2.22 Million Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,382,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,119,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,315 shares of company stock worth $15,148,243 in the last 90 days. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 336,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

