APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $2.86 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.21. 151,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $168.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

