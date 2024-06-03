APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $3.43 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,843,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 147,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $177.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

