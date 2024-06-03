APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,860 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,855,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $444.35. 717,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.74 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

