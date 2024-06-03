APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 286,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,590,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.86. 734,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,422,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.