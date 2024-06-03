APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,386. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.06.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

