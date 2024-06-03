APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 333,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.46% of Jack Henry & Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $163.53. The company had a trading volume of 47,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.