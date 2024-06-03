APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 42.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 71,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,778. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

