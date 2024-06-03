APG Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,819,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,178 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 2.6% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $452,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,233,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.04. 46,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.