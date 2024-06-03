Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Up 5.3% in May

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 17,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $69.66 and a 1 year high of $119.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

