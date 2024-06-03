Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,946 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,814,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,140,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $176,029,000 after buying an additional 669,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,848,000 after buying an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13,929.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,028 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $834,710,000 after buying an additional 511,357 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $214.21. 3,800,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,818,064. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

