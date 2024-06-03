Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $210.97 and last traded at $211.93. 1,056,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,791,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.08.

Specifically, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.59. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

