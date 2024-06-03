Arbitrum Price Hits $1.12 (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $279.53 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,440,329 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,896,440,329 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.12786262 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 922 active market(s) with $248,486,149.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

