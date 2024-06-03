Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.13

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Arcadis Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.7747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

