Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Arch Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arch Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.