Argus Boosts AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $85.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

