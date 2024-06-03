Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total value of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 399,875 shares of company stock worth $117,511,146. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ANET traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,487,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.