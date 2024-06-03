Asana’s (ASAN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Asana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Asana has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

