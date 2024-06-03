Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.44.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 152.68% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.