Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,640.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $12,015,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 0.2 %

ASPN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $29.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,972. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

