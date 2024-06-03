ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.31

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.41. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 184,520 shares.

ATRenew Stock Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATRenew Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $1,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

