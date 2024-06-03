Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Aurora Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Aurora Mobile Trading Down 0.5 %
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
