Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.64 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, provides noise vibration and harshness insulation materials. It offers Neptune, a nonwoven microfibre material; multi-layer products; light foam; heavy layer products; foams; and fleeces, as well as DecibeX, an underlay products to reduce impact noise and improve acoustics.

