Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 624

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 608 ($7.77) to GBX 624 ($7.97) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 816.20 ($10.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,264.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 580.20 ($7.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 849 ($10.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 717.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 721.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

