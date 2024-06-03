Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Alex Ball Sells 5,263 Shares

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.95, for a total value of C$78,664.48.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:AYA traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$14.87. 259,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.29. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$15.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,501.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of C$15.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

