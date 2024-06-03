Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,726. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $31.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

