Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,568,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,080,473. The stock has a market cap of $310.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

